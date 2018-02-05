Patriots' Dion Lewis: Logs nine carries in Super Bowl

Lewis carried nine times for 39 yards in Sunday's 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Lewis logged 21 (of a possible 76) snaps on offense Sunday, while sharing backfield duties with James White (45 snaps) and Rex Burkhead (nine snaps). During the regular season, Lewis carried a team-high 180 times for 896 yards and six TDs, also catching 32 passes for 216 yards and another three scores in the air. The 27-year-old is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and while we'd expect that the Patriots would like to keep their leading rusher around, that will only happen on their own terms financially. Lewis' 5.0 yards per carry were indicative of his effective running in 2017, but at five-foot-8 and 195 pounds, durability has been an issue throughout his career.