Patriots' Dion Lewis: Logs team-high 13 carries Sunday
Lewis carried a team-high 13 times for 76 yards and caught one pass for six yards in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Falcons.
Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Lewis logged 26 of 74 snaps on offense Sunday, while James White was on the field for 23 snaps and both Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead were out there for 13 plays each. More importantly, for the second week in a row, Lewis paced the team in carries, with Gillislee garnering eight of his own, Burkhead logging six and White rushing four times. There figures to be games where the Patriots rely more on a power rushing approach, which favors Gillislee, but at this stage it's clear that Lewis has regained a key, and perhaps lead role, in the Patriots' backfield committee going forward.
More News
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Finds pay dirt in Week 6•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Contributes 63 total scrimmage yards in win•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Sees 14 snaps in Week 4•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Sees limited duty in Week 3•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Plays depth role Sunday•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Logs six snaps on offense in Week 1•
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...