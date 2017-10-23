Patriots' Dion Lewis: Logs team-high 13 carries Sunday

Lewis carried a team-high 13 times for 76 yards and caught one pass for six yards in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Falcons.

Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Lewis logged 26 of 74 snaps on offense Sunday, while James White was on the field for 23 snaps and both Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead were out there for 13 plays each. More importantly, for the second week in a row, Lewis paced the team in carries, with Gillislee garnering eight of his own, Burkhead logging six and White rushing four times. There figures to be games where the Patriots rely more on a power rushing approach, which favors Gillislee, but at this stage it's clear that Lewis has regained a key, and perhaps lead role, in the Patriots' backfield committee going forward.