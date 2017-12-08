Patriots' Dion Lewis: Misses practice with illness

Lewis missed Friday's practice with an illness, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

A mid-week addition to the injury report, Lewis will have an extra day to recover as the Patriots prepare to face the Dolphins on Monday Night Football. Any concern will be wiped out if he returns to practice Saturday, even in a limited capacity. Should the illness linger and force an absence, some combination of Rex Burkhead, Mike Gillislee and James White would take on expanded roles.