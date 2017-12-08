Patriots' Dion Lewis: Misses practice with illness
Lewis missed Friday's practice with an illness, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
A mid-week addition to the injury report, Lewis will have an extra day to recover as the Patriots prepare to face the Dolphins on Monday Night Football. Any concern will be wiped out if he returns to practice Saturday, even in a limited capacity. Should the illness linger and force an absence, some combination of Rex Burkhead, Mike Gillislee and James White would take on expanded roles.
More News
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Collects 92 rushing yards Sunday•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Season-high rushing total in win•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Scores in second consecutive game•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Electrifying on Sunday night•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Leads rushing attack versus Chargers•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Logs team-high 13 carries Sunday•
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 WR sleepers
With JuJu Smith-Schuster suspended for Week 14 against the Ravens, Jamey Eisenberg says Martavis...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 RB sleepers
With Joe Mixon (concussion) out, Jamey Eisenberg says Giovani Bernard can be a star in Week...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.