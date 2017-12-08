Patriots' Dion Lewis: On track to play Monday night
Despite missing Friday's practice with an illness, Lewis will play Monday against the Dolphins, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Any lingering concern about Lewis' availability could be resolved if he practices Saturday, but even if that doesn't materialize, it sounds like the running back isn't in major danger of missing the Week 14 matchup. Though Lewis' pass-catching responsibilities have tailed off this season, he's picked up his efficiency in the running game, averaging a healthy 5.3 yards per carry across 112 attempts.
More News
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Skips practice with illness•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Misses practice with illness•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Collects 92 rushing yards Sunday•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Season-high rushing total in win•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Scores in second consecutive game•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Electrifying on Sunday night•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice for Week 14
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 14 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 WR sleepers
With JuJu Smith-Schuster suspended for Week 14 against the Ravens, Jamey Eisenberg says Martavis...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 RB sleepers
With Joe Mixon (concussion) out, Jamey Eisenberg says Giovani Bernard can be a star in Week...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...