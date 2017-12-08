Patriots' Dion Lewis: On track to play Monday night

Despite missing Friday's practice with an illness, Lewis will play Monday against the Dolphins, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Any lingering concern about Lewis' availability could be resolved if he practices Saturday, but even if that doesn't materialize, it sounds like the running back isn't in major danger of missing the Week 14 matchup. Though Lewis' pass-catching responsibilities have tailed off this season, he's picked up his efficiency in the running game, averaging a healthy 5.3 yards per carry across 112 attempts.