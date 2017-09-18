Patriots' Dion Lewis: Plays depth role Sunday
Lewis was on the field for 14 of the Patriots' 76 snaps on offense in Sunday's 36-20 win over the Saints, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports. In doing so, the running back carried four times for 14 yards and caught his only target for 11 yards.
Lewis is a nice depth option for the Patriots at this stage, but his fantasy value is modest for now. Through the Patriots' first two games, James White (30 snaps) has been the better producer in PPR formats, while Mike Gillislee (30 snaps) has made his mark in TD-heavy leagues.
