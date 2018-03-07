Patriots' Dion Lewis: Primed for free agency
Lewis seems unlikely to re-sign with the Patriots, Michael Giardi of NBCSportBoston reports.
Lewis reportedly was frustrated with his usage early last season and again in the Super Bowl, but he did enjoy a busy and productive stretch from Weeks 6 to 16, averaging 14.6 carries for 72.5 yards with eight total touchdowns in 11 games. Prior to the playoffs, he didn't get much work in the passing game, an area where he shined back in 2015 when he had 36 catches in seven games. Coming off the first 16-game season of his career, the 2011 fifth-round pick widely is viewed as the top free agent at his position, with his lack of a big contract in the past suggesting he'll likely go to the highest bidder. New England still has James White and Mike Gillislee under contract, though the latter could end up as a cap casualty.
