Patriots' Dion Lewis: Questionable for Week 14
Lewis (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Dolphins, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Lewis was a limited participant in practice Saturday, which reinforces the expectation that he will be available for Monday night's game. The 27-year-old has 204 yards on 30 carries over the last two weeks and will hope to continue that trend against the Dolphins, assuming he avoids a setback.
More News
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: On track to play Monday night•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Skips practice with illness•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Misses practice with illness•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Collects 92 rushing yards Sunday•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Season-high rushing total in win•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Scores in second consecutive game•
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice for Week 14
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 14 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 WR sleepers
With JuJu Smith-Schuster suspended for Week 14 against the Ravens, Jamey Eisenberg says Martavis...