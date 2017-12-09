Patriots' Dion Lewis: Questionable for Week 14

Lewis (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Dolphins, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Lewis was a limited participant in practice Saturday, which reinforces the expectation that he will be available for Monday night's game. The 27-year-old has 204 yards on 30 carries over the last two weeks and will hope to continue that trend against the Dolphins, assuming he avoids a setback.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop