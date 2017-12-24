Patriots' Dion Lewis: Rushes for 129 yards Sunday
Lewis carried 24 times for 129 yards and a TD and caught all five of his targets for 24 yards and another score in Sunday's 37-16 win over the Bills.
With the Patriots minus Rex Burkhead (knee) and James White (ankle), Lewis saw added opportunities Sunday, while Mike Gillislee returned to the team's backfield mix, carrying six times for 28 yards and a TD and catching one pass for 15 yards. Assuming the Patriots have something to play for in Week 17, which seems likely, Lewis will be in line to head the team's ground attack against the Jets next Sunday.
