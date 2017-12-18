Patriots' Dion Lewis: Scores go-ahead touchdown
Lewis rushed 13 times for 67 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Steelers. He also caught one of two targets for 13 yards.
Lewis wasn't much of a factor until the fourth quarter, when he ripped off multiple chunk gains before scoring the go-ahead touchdown on an eight-yard run with 56 seconds remaining. His continually modest workload has now led to just one touchdown and an average of 58.7 rushing yards per game since a 112-yard explosion against the Dolphins in Week 12. However, teammate Rex Burkhead suffered some sort of knee injury Sunday and could miss time moving forward. Such a development might lead to increased touches for Lewis in Week 16, when the Patriots travel to Buffalo to face a Bills defense that's allowed the most rushing touchdowns and second-most rushing yards in the league this season.
More News
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.