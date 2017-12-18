Patriots' Dion Lewis: Scores go-ahead touchdown

Lewis rushed 13 times for 67 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Steelers. He also caught one of two targets for 13 yards.

Lewis wasn't much of a factor until the fourth quarter, when he ripped off multiple chunk gains before scoring the go-ahead touchdown on an eight-yard run with 56 seconds remaining. His continually modest workload has now led to just one touchdown and an average of 58.7 rushing yards per game since a 112-yard explosion against the Dolphins in Week 12. However, teammate Rex Burkhead suffered some sort of knee injury Sunday and could miss time moving forward. Such a development might lead to increased touches for Lewis in Week 16, when the Patriots travel to Buffalo to face a Bills defense that's allowed the most rushing touchdowns and second-most rushing yards in the league this season.