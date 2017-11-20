Patriots' Dion Lewis: Scores in second consecutive game

Lewis ran 10 times for 60 yards and caught all four of his targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in New England's 33-8 defeat of the Raiders.

It was his fifth consecutive game with 10 or more carries and his four targets were a season high. The 27-year-old seems to have locked down a role as the Patriots' primary running back, but even so, the Patriots are known for involving all of their weapons and changing up their focal point seemingly every week, making it hard to trust him for consistent production. However, Lewis has a slew of advantageous matchups ahead, starting with Miami at home in Week 12.