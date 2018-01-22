Patriots' Dion Lewis: Seals win with key run

Lewis rushed nine times for 34 yards and brought in seven of eight targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 24-20 AFC championship game win over the Jaguars. He also lost a fumble and gained 34 yards on two kickoff returns.

The Patriots' lead back didn't see much work on the ground, with game flow making the passing attack a priority, particularly in the second half. Lewis also lost control of the ball after hauling in a 20-yard pass from the arm of Danny Amendola on a fourth-quarter trick play. Despite the miscue, the 27-year-old did play a key role through the air, as he drew even with Amendola for the team co-lead in receptions. Lewis also picked an optimal time for his longest run of an afternoon in which he was consistently stuffed near the line of scrimmage, squirting loose for an 18-yard jaunt on 3rd-and-9 with 1:30 remaining and the Jaguars still holding on to their final timeout. The scamper essentially sealed the victory and punched a ticket to Super Bowl LII for New England, a game in which Lewis will look to see an uptick in rushing opportunities.