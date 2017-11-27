Patriots' Dion Lewis: Season-high rushing total in win
Lewis rushed 15 times for 112 yards and brought in his only target for one yard in Sunday's 35-17 win over the Dolphins.
Lewis' rushing yardage total and 7.5 yards per carry were both season highs, and the game marked his sixth straight with double-digit carries. Although his role in the passing game has diminished this season, the Patriots seemed to have settled into a pattern of having Lewis and Rex Burkhead serve as co-lead backs, with each capable of seeing double-digit touches in the same game on any given week. Naturally, it's common knowledge that any Bill Belichick pattern is subject to be altered at a moment's notice, but for the time being, Lewis remains a reliable play in all formats. He'll look to continue producing versus the Bills in Week 13.
