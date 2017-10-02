Patriots' Dion Lewis: Sees 14 snaps in Week 4
Lewis was on the field for 14 of the Patriots' 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Panthers. The running back logged four carries for 18 yards and a TD in the contest, adding a nine-yard catch on his only target.
Lewis' involvement in the Patriots offense remained limited in Week 4, even though Rex Burkhead was inactive again. Thus far, Lewis has been behind both James White and Mike Gillislee in the team's RB pecking order and thus remains off the fantasy lineup radar in most formats.
More News
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Sees limited duty in Week 3•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Plays depth role Sunday•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Logs six snaps on offense in Week 1•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Logs 15 snaps Friday•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Gains 34 yards in Saturday's loss•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Gets 11 touches in preseason opener•
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...