Patriots' Dion Lewis: Sees 14 snaps in Week 4

Lewis was on the field for 14 of the Patriots' 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Panthers. The running back logged four carries for 18 yards and a TD in the contest, adding a nine-yard catch on his only target.

Lewis' involvement in the Patriots offense remained limited in Week 4, even though Rex Burkhead was inactive again. Thus far, Lewis has been behind both James White and Mike Gillislee in the team's RB pecking order and thus remains off the fantasy lineup radar in most formats.