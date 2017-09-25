Patriots' Dion Lewis: Sees limited duty in Week 3

White was on the field for 12 of the Patriots' 65 snaps on offense in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Texans.

In the process, Lewis carried twice for five yards and caught all three of his targets for 12 yards. Lewis' involvement in the offense in Week 3 was limited, even though Rex Burkhead was inactive. In any case, he's been behind both James White and Mike Gillislee in the Patriots' RB pecking order to date and for now is off the fantasy lineup radar in most formats.