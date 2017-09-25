Patriots' Dion Lewis: Sees limited duty in Week 3
White was on the field for 12 of the Patriots' 65 snaps on offense in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Texans.
In the process, Lewis carried twice for five yards and caught all three of his targets for 12 yards. Lewis' involvement in the offense in Week 3 was limited, even though Rex Burkhead was inactive. In any case, he's been behind both James White and Mike Gillislee in the Patriots' RB pecking order to date and for now is off the fantasy lineup radar in most formats.
More News
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Plays depth role Sunday•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Logs six snaps on offense in Week 1•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Logs 15 snaps Friday•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Gains 34 yards in Saturday's loss•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Gets 11 touches in preseason opener•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Good to go in camp•
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...