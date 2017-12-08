Patriots' Dion Lewis: Skips practice with illness

Lewis was held out of Friday's practice due to an illness.

Lewis' mid-week addition to the Patriots' injury report surely isn't a welcome sign for fantasy owners, but if the running back is able to return to practice in at least a limited capacity Friday, he should be in the clear for Monday's matchup with the Dolphins. The 27-year-old has established himself as the lead runner in the Patriots' offensive attack since Week 6, logging double-digit carries in each of the team's last seven games and recording three touchdowns along the way.

