Patriots' Dion Lewis: Skips practice with illness
Lewis was held out of Friday's practice due to an illness.
Lewis' mid-week addition to the Patriots' injury report surely isn't a welcome sign for fantasy owners, but if the running back is able to return to practice in at least a limited capacity Friday, he should be in the clear for Monday's matchup with the Dolphins. The 27-year-old has established himself as the lead runner in the Patriots' offensive attack since Week 6, logging double-digit carries in each of the team's last seven games and recording three touchdowns along the way.
