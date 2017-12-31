Patriots' Dion Lewis: Strikes twice
Lewis rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries and added 40 yards and a touchdown on six receptions during Sunday's 26-6 win over the Jets.
Lewis helped put New England up by three scores in the closing moments of the first half when he took a dump-off into the flat for a five-yard score, his second touchdown of the game. Lewis started the season off sluggish with just one game with at least 80 total yards in his first nine games, but he's heating up at the right time. He's topped the 80-yard mark six times in the seven games since and has five touchdowns in his last three outings. Look for him to keep that going in the playoffs.
