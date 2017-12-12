Patriots' Dion Lewis: Suits up Monday night
Lewis (illness) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Dolphins.
Look for Lewis - who has logged 15 carries in each of his last two outings -- to serve as New England's lead back Monday against a Miami defense that's allowing an average of 116.5 rushing yards per game. While Lewis is not that involved in the team's passing attack these days and cedes touches to fellow backs Rex Burkhead and James White, the Patriots have been putting Lewis in a position to succeed of late and he's responded by turning 40 carries over his last three contests into 264 yards.
