Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Active Thursday
Hightower (knee) is active for Thursday's matchup with the Buccaneers.
Hightower will suit up for Thursday's matchup after being in limited in practice this week with a hamstring injury. Look for him to split reps with Kyle Van Noy at inside linebacker throughout the contest.
More News
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Out against Buccaneers•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Records sack in return•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Returning to action Week 4•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Hopes to return Sunday•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Inactive Week 3•
-
Report: Gronk out; fill-in options
With Rob Gronkowski reportedly sidelined for Thursday Night Football, how should Fantasy players...
-
Week 5 streaming options
Uncomfortable starting the Patriots defense any longer? Heath Cummings has your Week 5 str...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 5 matchups, we’ve got start/sit advice for every AFC home game...