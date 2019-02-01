Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Cleared for Super Bowl
Hightower (illness) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have any injury designation for the Super Bowl, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Held out of practice the day prior, Hightower seems to have made a quick recovery and should be fine to handle his usual three-down role come Sunday. He played every snap on defense in the AFC Championship Game, notching two tackles (one for loss) and a quarterback hit in a 37-31 win over the Chiefs.
