Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Could be back this week
Hightower (knee), who was originally given a timetable of 2-to-3 weeks, will return to the field either this week or next week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This is fairly good news for Hightower after receiving a second opinion on his knee. He did not play in Sunday's game against the Saints following the diagnosis, so he could be back for Week 3's matchup with the Texans. The team will likely provide updates on the linebacker's health throughout this week of practice.
