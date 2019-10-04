Play

Hightower (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Redskins.

Hightower was a limited participant in every practice this week, but he logged the same practice report ahead of Week 4's game versus the Bills and was ultimately ruled out at game time. Another work of recovery may be all Hightower needed, but he's considered a true game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories