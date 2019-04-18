Hightower is entering the offseason program at around 250-255 pounds, Dakota Randall of NESN reports.

Linebackers around the league seem to be shedding weight in an effort to stay on the field more often on passing downs. Hightower, who checked in at 265 pounds at the 2012 NFL Combine and has played around 270 at times, appears to be following suit. Moreover, the 2016 All-Pro has evidently been active in offseason workouts and is seemingly in good health after spraining his toe in the Super Bowl.

