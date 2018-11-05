Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Four tackles in win
Hightower recorded four tackles (two solo) in Sunday's win over the Packers.
Hightower had a modest performance Sunday after sitting out New England's game in Week 8 due to a knee injury. He saw his typical workload and didn't appear hampered by the injury at all. Looking ahead, Hightower and the Patriots will take on the Titans in Week 10.
