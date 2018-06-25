Hightower (pectoral) was a full participant in minicamp this month, Zack Cox of NESN reports.

Hightower is bouncing back from a torn pectoral that required season-ending surgery last November. The linebacker was eased into drills during the start of OTAs, but his full participation in minicamp suggests the linebacker has returned to full strength. Considering how the Patriots defense took a step back in his absence last year, Hightower's availability is undoubtedly a great thing for New England in advance of the 2018 campaign.

