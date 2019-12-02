Play

Hightower (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans.

One of many Patriots dealing with the flu, Hightower recovered enough for this AFC showdown. The veteran linebacker is a key piece of the team's run defense, as he's accrued 47 tackles and three sacks through 10 contests.

