Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Goes through full practice
Hightower (pectoral) was a full participant in OTAs on Thursday, Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com reports.
Hightower is still recovering from a pectoral injruy that has had him sidelined since October, and he was a limited participant in last week's OTAs. However, with a full session Thursday, it looks like Hightower's goal of returning for training camp is still on track to be achieved. Hightower enters the 2018 campaign looking to put together his first full season since 2013.
