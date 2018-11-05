Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Good to go Sunday
Hightower (knee) is officially active for Sunday night's game against the Packers.
Hightower was a limited practice participant this week to earn the questionable tag after missing last week's win over the Bills. The 28-year-old should have his usual workload as the Patriots defense attempts to slow down quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
More News
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Inactive against Bills•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Receives questionable tag•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Limited in practice Friday•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Records first career interception•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...