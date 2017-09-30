Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Hopes to return Sunday
Hightower (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Panthers, but the he is reportedly expected to play, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
Hightower has missed the previous two games with a sprained knee, but appears on track for a return Sunday. The Pats could be relatively cautious with his workload in order to avoid aggravating the injury, but that remains to be seen.
More News
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Inactive Week 3•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Questionable for Week 3•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Could be back this week•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Knee injury could be more severe•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Will not play Sunday•
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...
-
Watson, Powell sleepers to target
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers for Week 4, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for this week's...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...