Hightower (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Panthers, but the he is reportedly expected to play, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

Hightower has missed the previous two games with a sprained knee, but appears on track for a return Sunday. The Pats could be relatively cautious with his workload in order to avoid aggravating the injury, but that remains to be seen.

