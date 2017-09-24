Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Inactive Week 3
Hightower (knee) won't play in Sunday's contest against the Texans.
Hightower was considered a toss-up heading into Week 3 after being limited in practice throughout the week. Look for Kyle Van Noy to step into the starting lineup to fill in for Hightower against Houston this week.
More News
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Questionable for Week 3•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Could be back this week•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Knee injury could be more severe•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Will not play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Skips out on practice Wednesday•
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...