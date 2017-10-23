Hightower injured his shoulder during Sunday's 23-7 victory over the Falcons.

Although the specifics of Hightower's injury aren't clear, this is definitely a concerning development since Hightower missed two games earlier in the season with a sprained knee. The linebacker will presumably undergo further testing in the coming days, but there's a chance his status won't be known until the Patriots release their first injury report of the week Wednesday.

