Hightower intends to play for the Patriots in 2021, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hightower was one of eight Patriots to opt out of the 2020 season due to concerns related to COVID-19, but it looks as though he wants to return for the team in 2021. Whether New England will reciprocate those feelings is a bit more unclear, given that $9.95 million of Hightower's $12.45 million cap hit for next season would be cleared if he's traded or released. Safety Patrick Chung and offensive lineman Marcus Cannon both also announced that they'll return in 2021.
More News
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Likely to play in 2021•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Status for next year unclear•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Opting out of 2020•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Misses Pro Bowl with injury•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Tallies another sack•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Gearing up Sunday•