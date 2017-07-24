Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Lands on preseason PUP list
The Patriots have placed Hightower (undisclosed) on their preseason PUP list, the Boston Herald reports.
It's not a huge surprise to see Hightower on the list, as he was restricted to conditioning work during spring practices. While the Patriots did not relay what, specifically, is ailing the veteran linebacker, CSN New England notes that Hightower was limited at times last season by knee and shoulder injuries. Inked in March to a four-year deal with a maximum value of $43.5, the 27-year-old Hightower can return to practice at any time during training camp.
More News
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Jets wary of results of physical exam•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Stays with Patriots•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Draws interest from Steelers•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Won't be franchised by Patriots•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Won't require surgery•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Listed as active for Super Bowl LI•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Wide receiver tiers
It’s time to look at Dave’s wide receiver tiers as we tell you when to start targeting certain...
-
Bengals' offense has plenty of options
The Cincinnati Bengals added Joe Mixon and John Ross in the draft which gives them far more...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost a majority of their pass-catching options from the 2016 season. They...
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...