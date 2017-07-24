The Patriots have placed Hightower (undisclosed) on their preseason PUP list, the Boston Herald reports.

It's not a huge surprise to see Hightower on the list, as he was restricted to conditioning work during spring practices. While the Patriots did not relay what, specifically, is ailing the veteran linebacker, CSN New England notes that Hightower was limited at times last season by knee and shoulder injuries. Inked in March to a four-year deal with a maximum value of $43.5, the 27-year-old Hightower can return to practice at any time during training camp.