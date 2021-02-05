Patriots safety Devin McCourty said he expects Hightower to return for 2021, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
One of eight Patriots to opt out for 2020, the 31-year-old linebacker apparently plans to resume his career, though it isn't clear he'll stay in New England. Hightower is scheduled for a $12.45 million cap hit in the final year of his contract, with the Patriots able to clear up $9.95 million in cap space if he's traded or released.
