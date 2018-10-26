Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Limited in practice Friday
Hightower was a limited participant in Friday's practice.
Hightower appears to be nursing a knee injury of undisclosed severity. It remains to be seen whether the veteran linebacker's availability for Monday's game against the Bills is in danger, but Saturday's final injury report should shed some light on the situation. If Hightower were sidelined for any amount of time, Nicholas Grigsby would receive an uptick in defensive snaps.
