Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Limited in practice Wednesday
Hightower (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Hightower sat out Monday's win over the Bills after logging limited practice sessions all week, and still appears to be hampered by a lingering knee issue. The veteran linebacker should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, and Nicholas Grigsby would once again slot into the starting lineup if Hightower were to miss any time.
More News
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Inactive against Bills•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Receives questionable tag•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Limited in practice Friday•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Records first career interception•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Full participant in minicamp•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Goes through full practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
M&T Bank Stadium has been a house of horrors for Ben Roethlisberger in recent years, and Jamey...
-
Top Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 9
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
A flurry of trades in the last week shook up the wide receiver landscape. Jamey Eisenberg sorts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
With so many bye weeks on the schedule, you've got a lot of lineup decisions to make. Here's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9