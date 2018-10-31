Hightower (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Hightower sat out Monday's win over the Bills after logging limited practice sessions all week, and still appears to be hampered by a lingering knee issue. The veteran linebacker should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, and Nicholas Grigsby would once again slot into the starting lineup if Hightower were to miss any time.

