Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Limited participant Wednesday
Hightower (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
This is already a major improvement for Hightower after sitting out practice all of last week. Thursday and Friday's practices will prove pivotal on whether the 27-year-old is available against the Texans on Sunday, otherwise he should be back for Week 4.
More News
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Could be back this week•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Knee injury could be more severe•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Will not play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Skips out on practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Injury seemingly minor•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Questionable to return to Thursday's contest•
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...