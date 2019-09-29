Play

Hightower (shoulder) won't suit up for Sunday's road game against the Bills.

Hightower only logged limited work during practice, and was considered a game-time decision for the clash. Now that he's officially out, look for Jaime Collins to get that start at outside linebacker for the game opposite Kyle Van Noy.

