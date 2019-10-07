Hightower recorded eight tackles (five solo), 1.5 sacks and one defended pass during Sunday's 33-7 win over the Redskins.

Hightower terrorized Colt McCoy en route to the Patriots' defense logging another convincing victory. The 29-year-old linebacker is a key player in New England's defense, though a lack of consistency compiling tackles on a weekly basis makes him difficult to trust in IDP formats.