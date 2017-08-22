Hightower (undisclosed) has been taken off the PUP list and is practicing Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Hightower has been battling an undisclosed injury since spring practices and opened up training camp on the preseason Physically Unable to Perform list, but it looks as though the extended time off has allowed the linebacker to make a full recovery. With just over two weeks before the start of the regular season, Hightower should have plenty of time to work his way back into game shape and should be a full go for the season opener.