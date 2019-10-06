Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Officially active Sunday
Hightower (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game versus the Redskins.
Hightower will return to his starting inside linebacker position after a one-week hiatus. This is a favorable game to return, as the Redskins will be rolling out Colt McCoy for his first start of the season.
