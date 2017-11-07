Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Officially placed on injured reserve
Hightower (pectoral) was placed on injured injured reserve Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Hightower underwent season-ending pectoral surgery nearly two weeks ago and has now officially been placed on injured reserve. Now, without both Hightower and fellow linebacker Shea McClellin (concussion), the Patriots will have to rely on their depth at the position for the remainder of the season, starting with David Harris and Marquis Flowers.
