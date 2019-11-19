Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Only one tackle against Eagles
Hightower recorded one tackle and one sack during Sunday's 17-10 victory over the Eagles.
Hightower had one of those weird games where his teammates made the majority of the tackles, but the veteran at least made a huge play when it mattered by sacking Carson Wentz on third down to end a second-half Eagles drive. Hightower now has 41 tackles and three sacks through nine games and will be necessary in the Patriots efforts to contain Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott in Week 12.
