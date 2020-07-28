Hightower is opting out of the 2020 season, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
Hightower became a first-time father July 16, which likely played a big role in his decision. He's one of five Patriots that have decided to opt out, joining OT Marcus Cannon, FB Danny Vitale, RB Brandon Bolden and OL Najee Toran. The 30-year-old linebacker made 15 starts last year, recording 71 tackles, 5.5 sacks and four pass defenses while playing 78 percent of defensive snaps.
