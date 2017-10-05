Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Out against Buccaneers
Hightower (knee) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers.
Hightower played through his knee ailment in Sunday's loss to the Panthers but won't be able to make the quick turnaround for Thursday night's battle with the Buccaneers - despite his limited participation in practice this week. In his absence, expect Kyle Van Noy to continue to see increased snaps on defense.
