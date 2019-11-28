Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Out with illness Thursday
Hightower (illness) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
There must be a bug going around the Patriots' locker room, as eight other players were on the practice report with an illness. Friday's report will be telling for Hightower's availability Sunday.
