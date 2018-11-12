Hightower recorded four tackles (three solo) in Sunday's loss to the Titans.

Hightower was questionable entering Sunday's game due to a knee injury but he played on nearly all of the Patriots' defensive snaps. He's averaging a little under four tackles per game and doesn't have much value in most IDP formats. Looking ahead, Hightower and the Patriots take on the Jets in Week 12 after a Week 11 bye.

