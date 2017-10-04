Hightower (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers.

Hightower was able to play against the Panthers on Sunday with this injury, so it's likely the Patriots are limiting him as a precautionary measure. However, he only played 37 defensive snaps in Week 4, and he may be held back again Thursday. Therefore, his IDP value is tough to project, but the 10-day break following the mid-week matchup should help Hightower's journey to full health.