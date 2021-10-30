Hightower (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Hightower missed Week 7 but was able to put in limited practices all week. If he can't go, Ja'Whaun Bentley (ribs) would likely see more snaps although he is in a similar situation with an injury of his own.
