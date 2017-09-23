Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Questionable for Week 3
Hightower (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Hightower was a limited participant in practice this week but there has been little indication on if he is expected to be ready to play. If there is any doubt expect the Patriots to err on the side of caution with their injury-prone linebacker.
