Play

Hightower exited the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Chiefs with a right knee injury and is questionable to return.

Hightower got rolled up on awkwardly and went down in discomfort immediately. He rode the stationary bike on the sideline before being seen with a large wrap around his right knee. Kyle Van Noy figures to see significant snaps at middle linebacker as long as Hightower remains out of the game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories